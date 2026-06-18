Journalist drops Enzo Fernandez bombshell as Chelsea midfielder takes major step

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Chelsea could be facing one of the biggest transfer tests of their summer, with Real Madrid reportedly preparing a huge bid for Enzo Fernández.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, there is already an agreement in principle between Real Madrid and the Argentine midfielder over a contract running until 2032.

The report also claims Fernández wants to leave Chelsea and is pushing for a move to the Bernabeu.

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That is a serious development if Madrid follow it up with a formal offer.

The Spanish giants have been assessing several midfield options this summer, and Fernández appears to be moving higher up their list.

talkSPORT has also reported that Real Madrid have started transfer talks over the Chelsea star, with the Blues demanding around £120m.

Chelsea still hold the stronger hand

From Chelsea’s point of view, the situation is uncomfortable but not desperate. Fernández remains under a long-term contract after joining from Benfica in January 2023.

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That gives Chelsea major control. Even if the player wants Madrid, the Blues do not have to sell unless the money is right.

Given how much they paid to sign him, and how important he remains to their midfield, Chelsea are unlikely to accept anything below their valuation.

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Dream move could force decision

The key question now is how strongly Fernández pushes.

If he genuinely sees Real Madrid as his dream destination, Chelsea may have to manage the situation carefully.

Keeping an unhappy player is rarely ideal, but selling a top midfielder too cheaply would be even worse.

Madrid have already done business with Chelsea this summer, signing Marc Cucurella.

That could help communication between the clubs, but this deal would be far bigger and more complicated.

Madrid are preparing their move, Fernández wants the switch, and Chelsea are waiting for the offer that will truly test their resolve.

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