Newcastle United plot attacking response after painful Liverpool transfer hijack

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly scrambling to reshape their attacking plans after missing out on Victor Muñoz to Liverpool in dramatic fashion.



The Osasuna winger looked to be heading towards Tyneside, with reports claiming Newcastle had worked hard on the deal and even had key steps lined up before Liverpool made a late move.

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The Reds have now secured the Spanish attacker, leaving Newcastle frustrated after believing they were close to landing one of their priority wide options.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool moved quickly to sign Muñoz in a deal worth around £34.5m, beating Newcastle and several other clubs.

The Liverpool Offside also reported that Newcastle had agreed a fee, personal terms and agent fees before Liverpool hijacked the move.

New attacking options emerge for Newcastle United

However, Newcastle are not expected to waste time feeling sorry for themselves.

According to a source on X, the club are now in contact with representatives of Darwin Núñez and Marcus Rashford as they look for a statement alternative.

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Both players would bring something different. Núñez offers chaos, movement and explosive running in behind, while Rashford provides pace, directness and Premier League experience from the left.

Either option would give Newcastle’s attack a different edge, especially if the club want more speed and unpredictability in the final third.

A statement signing now feels necessary

This feels like an important moment for Newcastle’s recruitment team.

Losing out to Liverpool so late is a blow, but the response matters more than the setback itself.

Rashford’s future remains uncertain after Barcelona decided not to activate their permanent option.

Núñez has also been linked with a possible move after his Saudi spell with Premier League clubs monitoring his situation.

The links to Núñez and Rashford are still at an early stage. But after the Muñoz disappointment, Newcastle clearly need a fast and convincing response.

Sources: Unsettled Newcastle United star has three suitors as transfer “expected”