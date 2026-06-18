Lionel Messi's family release statement amid rumours about father's health

Lionel Messi and his father (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

The family of Lionel Messi have put out an official statement in response to growing speculation about his father Jorge’s health.

The statement has confirmed that Messi’s dad has been experiencing some health troubles, though he is now seemingly recovering well.

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They have not gone into any specific details, as one would expect, but it’s clear that the Messi family were keen to end the speculation and gossip about the situation, which must make an already unpleasant experience a great deal more stressful.

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Messi family statement in full

“The Messi family informs that Jorge Messi is currently going through a health situation.

“At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favorably within the condition he is experiencing.

“In light of the reports, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep concern regarding the lack of sensitivity, respect, and discretion with which some individuals have treated a strictly private family matter.

“The family would also like to clarify that only Jorge’s immediate family has real and accurate information regarding his condition. Therefore, any version, statement, or information that does not come directly from the family and its official channels should not be considered valid or truthful.

“At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and humanity. A person’s health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media attention.

“We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern we have received, and we ask that Jorge’s privacy, confidentiality, and personal space—as well as that of his entire family—be respected throughout this process.

“Any relevant updates will be communicated in due course by the family and through the appropriate channels.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Messi’s tears during World Cup win

Messi has started the 2026 World Cup on fire with a hat-trick in Argentina’s opening game against Algeria.

However, as quoted by BBC Sport, the former Barcelona forward explained why he was tearful during the game as he admitted he was being affected by something away from football.

When asked about it after the game, he said: “Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football.

“I went through some difficult days, but I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my team-mates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it.”

One imagines this was related to his father’s health, now that more information about the matter has come to light.

The 38-year-old continues to perform at an extraordinary level on the pitch and he’ll be looking to help Argentina retain the World Cup after their win in Qatar four years ago.