Liverpool & Chelsea step up interest in signing PL midfielder with two goals at the World Cup

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion are facing growing transfer pressure, with Liverpool and Chelsea both showing interest in midfielder Yasin Ayari after his impressive rise for club and country.



According to TEAMtalk, both Liverpool and Chelsea are among several clubs to have made enquiries about the 22-year-old Sweden international.

Scouts from interested clubs are also believed to have watched him last season, which suggests this is not just a reaction to one strong World Cup performance.

Ayari has quietly become one of Brighton’s most exciting young midfielders.

He is technically sharp, mobile and comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, exactly the sort of profile that top Premier League clubs tend to chase.

World Cup display raises his value

The timing of the interest is important. Ayari scored twice for Sweden in their 5-1 win over Tunisia on Sunday, with Reuters describing him as the player who led the way in a dominant World Cup opener.

That performance has only increased the spotlight. The Guardian also highlighted his two-goal display, noting how Sweden’s midfield helped overwhelm Tunisia.

For Liverpool, Ayari would fit the club’s long-term midfield planning.

He has the energy, ball-carrying ability and tactical discipline to grow into a high-intensity system.

For Chelsea, the appeal is just as obvious. They continue to target young players with resale value and Premier League upside.

🔥 HIGHLIGHTS | SWEDEN 5-1 TUNISIA 🇸🇪🇹🇳 A dominant display from Sweden as they put five past Tunisia to kick off their World Cup campaign in style. 💥 ⚽ Ayari 7′ ⚽ Isak 30′ ⚽ Gyökeres 59′ ⚽ Svanberg 87′ ⚽ Ayari 90+5′ ⚽ Rekik 43′ (Tunisia) Viktor Gyökeres was once again… pic.twitter.com/ByabUEBBNt — Mackyjoe (@Mackyjoeking) June 15, 2026

Can Liverpool or Chelsea get their hands on Ayari?

Brighton, though, are not sitting still. TEAMtalk reports that the Seagulls have already opened talks over a potential contract extension.

That is a smart move because Ayari’s current deal runs until June 2027.

Brighton still hope to keep him. But with Liverpool and Chelsea circling, and his World Cup reputation rising fast, Ayari may soon become another Brighton talent at the centre of a major Premier League transfer battle.

The Premier League side have a habit of creating talented players and selling them to big boys of the Premier League.

Past examples include Marc Cucurella, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and others.

Ayari could be the latest name to join them in leaving Brighton in a big money move.

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