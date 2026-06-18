Victor Munoz with the Spain squad at the 2026 World Cup (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly beat rivals such as Manchester United to the transfer of Osasuna winger Victor Munoz, who has already had his medical with the Reds.

The Spain international is at the World Cup with his country, but that didn’t stop him undergoing medical tests with Liverpool yesterday, according to the Liverpool Echo.

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Munoz had notably been linked strongly with Newcastle United, with BBC Sport claiming that the Magpies were in advanced talks over signing the 22-year-old until Liverpool hijacked the deal.

Now it seems the Liverpool Echo are also aware of Man Utd showing an interest in Munoz, along with Bayer Leverkusen and the player’s former club Real Madrid.

What can Victor Munoz bring to Liverpool?

Munoz is not yet that experienced, and hasn’t been particularly prolific for Osasuna, but he seems like a player with a bright future.

He’s also not going to cost LFC a fortune, so this seems like sensible business, judging by the criteria we use in our Transfer Fit rating system…

Victor Munoz TOTAL SCORE: 16/25 Transfer fee **** Performance ** Achievements * Career phase **** Squad need *****

We’ve scored this a medium level 16/25, with Munoz looking like someone arriving at a good stage of his career in a position Liverpool need to strengthen in.

Blessed with pace and skill out wide, Munoz looks like he could at the very least provide new manager Andoni Iraola with a better squad player option than unconvincing performers like Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa.

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Still, Liverpool will also surely need to invest big money in a more proven player who can come in straight away and act as the replacement for the departing Mohamed Salah.

While that’s obviously going to be a big ask for almost any player, it seems more like a job for someone with more outstanding numbers and consistent performances at the very highest level, which Munoz just doesn’t quite have under his belt at this moment in time.