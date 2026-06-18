"Big surprise" - Fabrizio Romano confirms sudden Liverpool hijack as they trigger Victor Munoz clause

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Victor Munoz celebrates with his Spain teammates
Victor Munoz celebrates with his Spain teammates (Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly made a surprise move to hijack Newcastle United’s transfer pursuit of Osasuna winger Victor Munoz.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, the Reds have suddenly triggered Munoz’s release clause despite Newcastle having been in advanced talks over signing the Spain international.

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“EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool are set to sign Víctor Muñoz with HIJACK done, HERE WE GO!” Romano posted.

“Newcastle in advanced talks for days but #LFC enter the deal, verbally agree terms with Muñoz and activate €40m release clause.

“All set to be signed and another big surprise.”

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Munoz has impressed in La Liga, and the 22-year-old is already a part of the Spanish national team squad for this summer’s World Cup.

More info on Liverpool’s Victor Munoz hijack

According to further information from BBC Sport, Liverpool already have staff ready in the United States so that Munoz can undergo a medical while he’s with Spain for the World Cup.

Munoz looks set to cost LFC just £34.6m, so it looks like they may have got themselves a real bargain there.

At the same time, some fans might also view this as a bit of a gamble on a player for the future, as he’s still relatively inexperienced and only scored seven goals in all competitions last season – hardly the kind of numbers that suggest he’s a Mohamed Salah replacement.

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This could prove to be good business in the long run, but Liverpool will also surely need to invest bigger money in a more genuine world class talent who’s ready to come in and hit the ground running straight away.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will no doubt be frustrated to miss out on Munoz as they’ve just sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, so could’ve done with bringing this player in as a replacement.

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  1. Well why on earth didn’t Newcastle just pay his release clause and get the transfer done instead of again trying to bring the price down. It’s ridiculous really we were the only club involved he had verbal agreement why didn’t we rush the medical through. Gonna be the same as left year we can’t get who we want then we panic buy. Howay Newcastle get your finger out.

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