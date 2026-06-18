(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are firmly in the driving seat to sign RB Leipzig’s teenage sensation Yan Diomande, according to a major transfer update from David Ornstein.

Writing on X, the highly trusted David Ornstein dropped an exclusive bombshell revealing that the Reds are ready to commit astronomical financial power to secure their ‘dream target’.

Despite already making waves in the market, the Anfield hierarchy has signaled that they are not done restructuring their attacking line ahead of the new season under head coach Andoni Iraola.

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Liverpool ready to pay €100m for Yan Diomande

Ornstein revealed that Liverpool have officially informed Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig of their willingness to assemble a massive financial package approaching €100 million (£86.5m) to lure Diomande to Merseyside.

The explosive Ivorian international, who took Germany by storm last season by winning the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award, has quickly become one of the most sought-after young talents in world football.

David Ornstein on X: “EXCL: Liverpool inform RB Leipzig of willingness to pay package approaching €100m for Yan Diomande. #LFC firmly in driving seat at present but studying more options if needed as #RBLeipzig want to keep 19yo + #PSG remain strong contender”

While Liverpool currently hold the advantage, the deal is far from a formality. RB Leipzig remain desperate to keep their prized asset, and French giants PSG are still firmly in the running as a strong contender.

Because of these complications, Liverpool are actively studying alternative options should negotiation bottlenecks emerge.

Liverpool announce Victor Munoz as first signing of Andoni Iraola era

The news of the €100 million Diomande pursuit comes right on the heels of major incoming business at Anfield.

The Reds have officially announced the permanent signing of 22-year-old Spanish international winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna.

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Liverpool caught the footballing world completely off guard by hijacking a deal that originally seemed destined for Newcastle United.

By swiftly activating Munoz’s €40 million (£34.5m) release clause, Liverpool secured the dynamic wideman as the very first signing of the Andoni Iraola era.

If Liverpool manage to complement the arrival of Munoz with the blockbuster signing of Diomande, it will be an aggressive show of intent from FSG to fill the void left by recent attacking departures, particularly Mo Salah’s exit.