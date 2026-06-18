Man United make their Marcus Rashford stance clear to La Liga champions Barcelona

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly made it clear that they do not plan to negotiate another loan deal with Barcelona for Marcus Rashford.



According to ESPN, United have no intention of entering fresh talks with the Spanish champions over a new temporary agreement.

That is a significant development because Barcelona had already passed up the chance to sign Rashford permanently before their deadline expired.

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The original loan included an option worth around €30m, but Barcelona chose not to activate it.

ESPN previously reported that the deadline was June 15, meaning United are now looking beyond the Camp Nou when planning the forward’s future.

Barcelona door appears to be closing

From Man United’s point of view, the decision makes sense. Another loan would only delay the problem.

Rashford is 28, still has value, and United need either a permanent sale or a clear decision on whether he has any future at Old Trafford.

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Barcelona may still admire the player, but their transfer priorities have changed. They decided against paying the agreed fee, and that tells Man United enough.

If the Spanish club were not willing to commit when they had the chance, there is little reason for United to hand them another short-term solution.

World Cup form could help Man United

The timing is interesting because Rashford is currently with England at the World Cup.

He scored in England’s opening win over Croatia, with talkSPORT noting that his performance sparked fresh debate about whether United should reconsider their stance.

That is the difficult part for United. A strong tournament could increase interest and improve his market value, but it could also raise questions about why the club are so determined to move on.

The message from Old Trafford appears firm. Barcelona will not get another easy loan route.

If Rashford leaves United this summer, the club want it to be on terms that finally bring clarity.

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