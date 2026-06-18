Man United and Tottenham learn asking price of West Ham winger Summerville

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham have both made moves to sign West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville, with the Dutch forward emerging as one of the most interesting attacking names on the market.



According to TEAMtalk, both clubs have taken steps towards a potential deal, with West Ham expected to demand around £50m.

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That is a big fee, but it reflects the player’s age, profile and the level of interest around him.

Summerville has impressed despite West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League, and that is exactly why bigger clubs are watching.

He brings pace, direct running and the ability to attack defenders one-v-one, qualities both United and Spurs have lacked at different points.

Why Man United are interested

For Man United, this deal makes plenty of sense.

The club are still dealing with uncertainty around Marcus Rashford’s future, and The Sun has reported that United’s interest in Summerville could be linked to their wider plan on the left wing.

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United need more consistency in attack. Summerville would not arrive as a guaranteed superstar, but he fits the kind of player they should be targeting: Premier League-tested, still developing and hungry for a bigger platform.

Tottenham’s need is just as clear

Tottenham’s interest is also understandable. Spurs are reshaping their attack under Roberto De Zerbi and need wide players who can stretch teams, press aggressively and contribute goals.

Summerville’s mobility and technical sharpness would suit a high-energy system.

There is also the World Cup factor. Summerville scored for the Netherlands in their 2-2 draw against Japan and showed his quality.

This feels like a transfer race that could move quickly. West Ham may want £50m, but relegation puts pressure on them.

For United and Tottenham, the question is simple: who moves first with a serious offer?

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