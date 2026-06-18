Marc Cucurella aims subtle dig at Chelsea as he breaks silence on Real Madrid transfer

Chelsea FC
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Marc Cucurella speaking at a press conference from Spain's World Cup base
Marc Cucurella speaking at a press conference from Spain's World Cup base (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella has aimed a sly dig at his former club by saying his transfer to Real Madrid is a big step up in his career.

The Spain international is currently with his country at the World Cup 2026, but his sudden move from Chelsea to Real Madrid was sorted quickly during his time at the tournament.

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Cucurella himself had not yet spoken about the move until today, as he’s been quoted by Fabrizio Romano as explaining how the deal came about.

See below for some of the quotes as Cucurella revealed his talks with Jose Mourinho, and that he really felt he couldn’t say no to such a big opportunity…

Marc Cucurella key quotes on Real Madrid transfer

On “big step” to Madrid: “The transfer to Real Madrid happened very fast. It took 36 hours. I was so happy! They called me in the morning and told me that the clubs had talked about everything, that if I wanted to go there. I had no doubt, it was a big step for my career.”

On Mourinho: “Yes, I spoke to Jose Mourinho. He told me that he wants to work with me and that gave me confidence. I really want to play under him, I can’t wait for it.”

Cucurella also spoke about the fact that he’s a former Barcelona player now moving to their bitter rivals.

He added: “Barcelona fans angry at me? You can NOT reject Real Madrid. I am very happy with my decision.”

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Chelsea fans might not take too kindly to Cucurella sounding so overjoyed about leaving, but it perhaps makes sense that he wasn’t entirely happy at Stamford Bridge.

It was a difficult season for the west Londoners as they failed to win a trophy, finished 10th in the Premier League, and got thrashed by PSG in the Champions League.

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Cucurella notably gave an interview to the Athletic in which he criticised the club’s transfer policy, so perhaps they were right to offload someone who doesn’t believe in the project.

“I understand this is part of the club’s policy, and that they want to take this direction — signing young players and looking to the future. But, for all of us who are still here and want to win big things, moments like this make you feel discouraged,” he said.

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