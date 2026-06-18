(Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are aggressively knocking on the door for Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven, according to a prominent report from respected De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij.

The Reds are monitoring the situation closely as they plan to overhaul parts of their defensive unit under newly appointed manager Andoni Iraola.

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Liverpool and Barcelona want Tottenham star Micky van de Ven

Verweij dropped a massive transfer update revealing that Liverpool and Barcelona are the two European powerhouses positioning themselves to pounce on Van de Ven.

Both elite clubs are looking to pry the lightning-fast central defender away from Tottenham for a potentially cut-price fee.

Van de Ven’s incredible recovery speed and elite ball-playing abilities have made him one of the most desired left-footed center-backs in European football, aligning perfectly with both Barcelona’s high line and Iraola’s vertical system at Anfield.

For Liverpool, he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, his Dutch compatriot.

?? ? NIEUWS: FC Barcelona en Liverpool kloppen aan voor Oranje-international Micky van de Ven (25).

?? Europese grootmachten willen profiteren van impasse in besprekingen met Spurs.https://t.co/fD7MucFEpp — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) June 18, 2026

Roberto De Zerbi reluctant to part ways despite Van Hecke arrival

Despite the intense concrete interest in the player, Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi will not be keen on parting ways with Micky van de Ven.

De Zerbi, who took over the reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium towards the end of last season, views the flying Dutchman as an absolutely indispensable foundational pillar for his tactical project.

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The Lilywhites did pull off a massive coup by finalising a £52 million (€60m) deal for fellow Dutch international defender Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Jan Paul van Hecke ?? ? https://t.co/iNaRYrJTlB pic.twitter.com/yKo4Urcibn — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 18, 2026

However, De Zerbi does not view Van Hecke as a replacement for Van de Ven. Instead, it appears that the Italian tactician dreams of pairing the two Netherlands international center-backs together to form a formidable, robust spine in his new-look defense.

Former scout Micky Brown has also claimed that De Zerbi will be reluctant to lose him. He said:

“Everybody knows what he brings to the team, he’s got blistering pace, which means he can recover and make these last-ditch challenges, and that can be so important. “That’s why there’s a lot of interest in him; there’s been talk about Liverpool and others, so he could be tempted to move on. “From Tottenham’s point of view, with De Zerbi coming in, there will be some hope that they can convince him to stay. “The new manager wants to build around him; he wants him to be part of his team and the project he’s putting in place. “He can work with him to iron out some of the issues in his game, if he can contain that pace for the right moments and not go marauding up the pitch, for example. “He will hope to have the chance to do that, so that means blocking any possible exit for now, and trying to convince him that staying could still be an option. “It may be difficult, and we’ll see where it goes, but from a Spurs point of view, they are going to be very reluctant to lose him.”

Leaving Spurs’ hands tied, any incoming bid will require an astronomical package to force a sale.