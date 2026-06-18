Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Ian MacNicol, Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been exploring alternatives to the Victor Munoz transfer as Liverpool are now understood to have won the race for the Osasuna winger.

Although our sources have confirmed the Magpies entered into advanced talks over signing Munoz, there was also some hesitation about meeting the 22-year-old’s release clause, while Liverpool were happy to pay it and moved quickly to do so.

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Newcastle have had other options in mind for some time, with Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Cody Gakpo all understood to have been discussed.

As reported recently, Tottenham are interested in Gakpo and could make a move, but Newcastle have also been hovering, and the Munoz blow could lead to them accelerating their interest.

Newcastle ask about Arsenal duo

Some sources have also suggested to me that conversations have already happened between Newcastle and Arsenal as they look for information on the availability of Trossard and Martinelli.

I’m told that NUFC were directly informed that Trossard is in advanced talks over joining Besiktas, as we reported last week, so that deal currently looks unlikely.

Martinelli is also available, however, so Newcastle have been keen to gather information on how much the Brazilian could cost.

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“Newcastle have been exploring other options, they weren’t putting all their eggs into the Munoz basket,” one source explained.

“They’ve asked Arsenal about Trossard and Martinelli. They also like Cody Gakpo, but the current feeling seems to be that Martinelli could be cheaper.

“Nothing’s advanced yet, and Newcastle won’t rush this. They weren’t entirely convinced about meeting Munoz’s release clause, and they’re prepared to wait to find a deal they’re fully convinced strengthens their squad whilst still representing good value for money.”

Nick Woltemade’s Newcastle future in doubt

Newcastle’s interest in a winger comes after Anthony Gordon’s exit, but Nick Woltemade could be on his way out of St James’ Park too.

As I reported earlier today, Woltemade has interest from Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, and Aston Villa.

The Germany international has struggled to settle under Eddie Howe and the club would be prepared to sanction his sale after just one season.

Even if that doesn’t happen, Newcastle’s plan is to make changes up front again this summer after Woltemade and Yoane Wissa failed to adequately replace Alexander Isak after his move to Liverpool.