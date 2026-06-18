Nick Woltemade warming up for Germany (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been the focus of a lot of the biggest transfer stories so far this summer as Anthony Gordon has left for Barcelona while interest in Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, and Lewis Hall continues.

On top of that, another major sale from St James’ Park this summer could be Nick Woltemade, with my sources informing me about three clubs showing a concrete interest in the Germany international, as first reported via the Daily Briefing.

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It’s no secret that Woltemade struggled in his first season for Newcastle, and my understanding is that there have been some differences in opinion between himself and Eddie Howe about his best position and role in the team.

Nick Woltemade surely leaving Newcastle after difficult debut season

Woltemade’s spell at Newcastle is now seen as being highly likely to be a short one, and my understanding is that Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, and Aston Villa are all keeping an eye on his situation.

There have not been any formal contacts yet, but there’s the sense that these clubs could make approaches soon, with Newcastle open to offers.

“Nick Woltemade is expected to leave,” one source with ties to the agents industry told me. “Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, and Villa are interested, and Newcastle will listen to offers. One issue, though, is that they’re keen on a permanent sale for around €65m, but for now it’s probably more likely that clubs will seek a loan with an option to buy.”

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Big clubs like Bayern Munich were keen on Woltemade before he made the move to Newcastle, which was seen as a real coup for the Magpies at the time.

It could still be that the 24-year-old can revive his career, but it’s unlikely to happen for him in Howe’s tactical set-up.

“Woltemade’s camp have not been entirely happy with how his development’s been handled under Howe,” one source said.

“The manager has given slightly mixed messages about his best position, initially saying he sees him as a number 9 but then using him in midfield. I’m just not sure there’s a future there without a more fixed tactical plan and proper clarity about what the manager wants from him.”

It’s worth noting that other sources played this down and simply suggested that Woltemade’s struggles have not been anything abnormal and can mostly be put down to adapting to a new league and country.

Almost everyone I’ve spoken to, however, thinks it’s inevitable that they’ll go their separate ways this summer.