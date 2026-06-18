(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are set to sell Jimmy-Jay Morgan to West Bromwich Albion in a permanent deal worth around £4m, with the Blues also protecting themselves through a sell-on clause.



According to Fabrizio Romano, the agreement was reached, with West Brom moving decisively to secure the young forward.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Reports from Football Insider have also claimed that a full agreement is in place between the clubs and the player, with an official announcement expected soon.

For Chelsea, this looks like another example of smart academy business. Morgan is highly rated, but the pathway into the first team at Stamford Bridge remains extremely difficult.

Rather than leaving him stuck in the development system, the club have chosen to cash in while still keeping a financial interest in his future progress.

West Brom get attacking potential

West Brom will see this as an exciting signing. Morgan spent last season on loan at Peterborough United, where he impressed with his movement, pressing and finishing.

Inside Futbol reported that he scored 14 goals during that loan spell, which explains why Championship clubs were willing to move quickly.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The 20-year-old originally joined Chelsea from Southampton in 2023, with the Blues confirming his arrival on their official website.

At the time, Chelsea described him as a player arriving in strong youth-team form, and he has continued to develop through loans and academy football.

Chelsea set to confirm another departure after Cucurella exit

Earlier this week, the Blues confirmed left-back Marc Cucurella left the club to join Real Madrid in La Liga.

From Chelsea’s point of view, the sell-on clause is the key detail.

If Morgan develops into a major Championship striker or earns another big move later, Chelsea will still benefit financially.

For West Brom, this is a calculated gamble with real upside. They are getting a young forward with goals behind him and room to improve.

This feels like a deal that suits everyone: Chelsea make money and protect future value, West Brom get a talented striker, and Morgan gets the chance to play regular senior football.

Report: Chelsea ask about five players from Xabi Alonso’s former club