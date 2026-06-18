(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Sandro Tonali remains a high-profile summer target this summer with plenty of interest from Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham.

The Italian midfielder’s future at St James’ Park has become one of the defining narratives of the transfer window, as rival heavyweights prepare to battle for his coveted signature.

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Ben Jacobs shares update on Sandro Tonali

Respected transfer journalist Ben Jacobs took to X to shed light on the developing situation on Tyneside, confirming that Eddie Howe’s side are bracing themselves for a highly competitive bidding war.

According to Jacobs, Tottenham and Manchester City are both actively in talks with the player’s camp.

New Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi has reportedly identified his compatriot a top target to rebuild the North London club’s midfield.

Meanwhile, Manchester City view Tonali as an ideal elite midfielder to add supreme tactical depth to their engine room.

They aren’t the only ones keeping a watchful eye on the situation. Arsenal enquired in January and are still assessing midfield options for this summer, meaning a late swoop from Mikel Arteta’s side cannot be entirely ruled out as they look to finalise their roster structure.

Jacobs shared the following update:

“Newcastle braced for bids for Sandro Tonali and expecting multiple suitors. Spurs and Manchester City both in talks.

“Arsenal enquired in January and are still assessing midfield options for this summer. A return to Italy very unlikely due to cost, even though Tonali wants to play in Serie A again one day. Newcastle looking for around £100m including add-ons.”

Newcastle braced for bids for Sandro Tonali and expecting multiple suitors. Spurs and Manchester City both in talks. Arsenal enquired in January and are still assessing midfield options for this summer. A return to Italy very unlikely due to cost, even though Tonali wants to… pic.twitter.com/hlzMlKCLYr — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 17, 2026

Newcastle set staggering £100m price tag

While Tonali is reportedly open to exploring these ambitious projects, any prospective buyer will have to shatter their transfer records to secure him.

Newcastle are holding an incredibly firm negotiating position, looking for around £100m including add-ons to let their midfield maestro depart.

A return to Italy is very unlikely due to cost, even though Tonali wants to play in Serie A again one day.

Sandro Tonali’s Newcastle statistics show why clubs are interested

Tonali has been a key player for Newcastle since signing from AC Milan. Serving as the functional engine of Newcastle’s tactical setup, his consistency across multiple fronts has been exemplary.

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He has made 110 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 10 and assisting another 10.

Boasting a passing accuracy of 84.4% and executing 71 accurate long balls this past season, he ranks among the upper tier of European deep-lying playmakers.

Whichever club wins the race to sign him, would no doubt be significantly bolstering their midfield.