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Tottenham insider Paul O’Keefe has shared an incredibly exciting update on X following the high-profile confirmation of Jan Paul van Hecke’s arrival.

The reliable club source has outlined an aggressive, wide-ranging recruitment drive designed to give North London a massive facelift ahead of the upcoming campaign.

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Tottenham insider says seven new signings expected this summer

Replying to a curious supporter on X regarding Tottenham’s remaining transfer plans after the signing of Van Hecke, O’Keefe revealed that the club plans to make seven signings and outlined the positions it will look to bolster next.

He said: “LW, RW, CM, CF in an ideal world. Heard they want 7 signings”

LW, RW, CM, CF in an ideal world. Heard they want 7 signings — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) June 18, 2026

According to O’Keefe, Spurs are actively working to secure a new left winger, right winger, central midfielder, and a center forward.

With the £52 million deal for Brighton’s Van Hecke already secured, the total number of targeted high-profile arrivals stands at a whopping seven new faces before the conclusion of the summer trading window.

Spurs board fully backing Roberto De Zerbi with early business

The breakneck speed and expansive scale of Tottenham’s summer operations signal that the board is fully backing manager Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi was appointed towards the end of last season, coming in to save Spurs from a historic relegation.

The Italian made an instant impact and successfully inspired the broken team, helping them survive the relegation on the final day of the season.

De Zerbi has made it clear that he wants Spurs right at the top, fighting with the big clubs and has started rebuilding the squad this summer.

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Instead of waiting for deadline-day bargains, the recruitment team has acted proactively to land De Zerbi’s primary targets early.

They have already agreed deals with former Liverpool star Andy Robertson and Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi, both of whom will join Spurs on a free transfer.

Jan Paul van Hecke becomes the third signing of the summer while Manchester City’s Savinho and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali remain strongly linked with a move as well.