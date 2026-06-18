What next? Liverpool plans after agreeing deal for Muñoz explained by reliable journalist

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Liverpool Andoni Iraola

Liverpool are not expected to stop after moving for Victor Muñoz, with the club still planning to add another quick attacker to their squad this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are looking for an extra winger or forward even with Muñoz arriving.

The key requirement is pace, which tells you a lot about the direction of the club’s rebuild under Andoni Iraola.

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Liverpool want attackers who can stretch defenses, press aggressively and give them more threat in transition.

The Guardian reported that Liverpool have secured Muñoz from Osasuna in a deal worth around £34.5m, beating Newcastle to his signature.

However, that deal appears to be only one part of a wider attacking plan.

Main target faces competition

Yan Diomande remains a player Liverpool are optimistic about, but the situation is complicated. PSG are also interested, while RB Leipzig’s asking price is extremely high.

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ESPN has reported that Leipzig are demanding around €130m, which makes the deal difficult even for a club as ambitious as Liverpool.

That explains why the Reds are keeping alternatives open. Köln’s Said El Mala, Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo are all understood to be on the list if Diomande does not arrive.

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Liverpool keeping options open

Fernandez-Pardo is another exciting name, with FootballTransfers reporting that Lille value him at around €70m.

Brighton’s Minteh would bring Premier League experience, while El Mala looks more like a high-upside development option.Brighton’s Minteh would bring Premier League experience, while El Mala looks more like a high-upside development option.

Bradley Barcola is also a player Liverpool have looked at this summer.

Liverpool’s strategy looks clear. They are not just buying names, they are building an attack based on pace, versatility and future resale value. If Diomande proves too expensive, Liverpool already have several routes ready.

More Stories Matias Fernandez-Pardo Said El Mala Yan Diomande Yankuba Minteh

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