Liverpool are not expected to stop after moving for Victor Muñoz, with the club still planning to add another quick attacker to their squad this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are looking for an extra winger or forward even with Muñoz arriving.

The key requirement is pace, which tells you a lot about the direction of the club’s rebuild under Andoni Iraola.

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Liverpool want attackers who can stretch defenses, press aggressively and give them more threat in transition.

The Guardian reported that Liverpool have secured Muñoz from Osasuna in a deal worth around £34.5m, beating Newcastle to his signature.

However, that deal appears to be only one part of a wider attacking plan. Main target faces competition Yan Diomande remains a player Liverpool are optimistic about, but the situation is complicated. PSG are also interested, while RB Leipzig’s asking price is extremely high. Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust ESPN has reported that Leipzig are demanding around €130m, which makes the deal difficult even for a club as ambitious as Liverpool.