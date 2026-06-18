Yan Diomande with the Ivory Coast national team (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly optimistic about their chances of signing RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande alongside Victor Munoz during the World Cup this summer.

It’s been reported that the Reds have hijacked Newcastle United’s move for Osasuna and Spain star Munoz, with the possibility of a medical happening in the US, according to BBC Sport.

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On top of that, it seems Ben Jacobs is aware of Liverpool still being keen to land Diomande, who is also at the World Cup this summer to represent the Ivory Coast.

See below for details as Jacobs reports on LFC being up against PSG for the 19-year-old’s signature, with the possibility of these two exciting winger deals being done during the World Cup…

? Understand Liverpool are still working on Yan Diomande in addition to Victor Muñoz and are optimistic. There is competition from PSG, and it is not discounted by suitors that a deal for his signature is closed during the World Cup. ? @alex_crook pic.twitter.com/qX7uKlKXax — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 17, 2026

“Understand Liverpool are still working on Yan Diomande in addition to Victor Muñoz and are optimistic. There is competition from PSG, and it is not discounted by suitors that a deal for his signature is closed during the World Cup,” Jacobs posted on X.

Liverpool looking for major investment in attack – and they need it

Liverpool have just lost the legendary Mohamed Salah and are also set to be without the injured Hugo Ekitike for the rest of the year.

With the likes of Cody Gakpo and last summer’s signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz looking underwhelming, it’s therefore no surprise to see the Merseyside giants going big on new attacking signings this summer.

If they could bring in both Diomande and Munoz, that would surely be a huge boost for incoming new manager Andoni Iraola.

Diomande in particular looks like a world class talent in the making, even if he’s still young and inexperienced.

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Munoz also looks like someone who could have a fine career, even if he’s perhaps not yet looking like being in the same bracket as someone like Diomande.

This kind of investment is surely needed, though, so Liverpool fans will be pleased to see transfer rumours like this hotting up.