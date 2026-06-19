After Muñoz: Liverpool focus on three positions after sealing signing of Spaniard

Liverpool’s summer business is only just getting started, with the club reportedly targeting several more signings after triggering the €40m release clause for Osasuna winger Victor Muñoz.



According to Football Insider, Liverpool are now pursuing a central midfielder, centre-back and right-back as part of a wider rebuild under new head coach Andoni Iraola.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That shows the Muñoz deal is not being treated as a one-off move, but as the first step in a more aggressive transfer plan.

Liverpool moved quickly to land the 22-year-old Spain international, with Reuters reporting that the Reds paid his €40m release clause and handed him a six-year contract.

The Guardian also reported that Liverpool beat Newcastle to the signing, giving Iraola his first arrival since taking charge.

Midfield and defense now in focus at Liverpool

The next phase could be even more important. Liverpool need extra control in midfield, especially if Iraola wants a team capable of pressing aggressively while still managing games with the ball.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Centre-back is another area to watch. Ibrahima Konaté’s move to Real Madrid has left a major gap, and Liverpool cannot rely only on Virgil van Dijk’s experience.

They need another defender with pace, strength and composure in possession.

Right-back is also on the agenda, which makes sense after recent uncertainty around the position.

Liverpool need depth, but they also need a player who can handle the physical demands of Iraola’s system.

A rebuild with a clear pattern

What stands out is the profile Liverpool appear to be targeting. Muñoz brings pace, versatility and intensity, exactly the qualities Iraola values.

If the club now add a midfielder, centre-back and right-back with similar athletic traits, this could quickly become a very different Liverpool side.

The message is clear: Liverpool are not just adding talent. They are reshaping the squad around speed, aggression and tactical flexibility.

The Muñoz deal may be the headline today, but the real rebuild is still to come.

Just in: Romano denies Liverpool move for rival Premier League defender