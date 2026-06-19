Arsenal interested in PSG winger Barcola but Gunners can only sign on one condition

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s interest in Bradley Barcola is becoming one of the more intriguing stories of the summer, but the deal may depend on how well the club handle player sales over the coming weeks.



According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs tracking the Paris Saint-Germain winger, who could be allowed to leave if his valuation is met.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The same report claims PSG would ideally prefer to keep him, but the situation is complicated by the player’s disappointment at not starting the Champions League final.

For Arsenal, the attraction is obvious. Mikel Arteta wants a wide forward who can raise the level of his attack, add pace, and offer serious competition on the left side.

Barcola fits that profile perfectly. He is quick, direct, technically clean and still only 23.

Arsenal need sales before signing Barcola

The problem is money. Arsenal may need to sell players before they can realistically complete a deal for Barcola.

That makes sense because PSG will not let one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards leave cheaply.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Barcola still has two years left on his contract, and Sky Sports noted that he scored 13 goals and provided seven assists for PSG last season.

Those numbers, combined with his age and international profile, make him an expensive target.

A bold move with real risk

Arsenal have already shown they are willing to be ruthless this summer.

Players such as Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira and others have been linked with possible exits as the club looks to refresh the squad and create room for new signings.

This is exactly the type of deal Arsenal should explore but only if the sales make financial sense.

Barcola would add explosiveness and unpredictability, two things Arsenal sometimes lack when teams defend deep.

The situation is clear, Arsenal want a top-level winger, Barcola is high on the list, but player departures may decide whether this ambitious PSG raid becomes realistic.

Bid made and Arsenal expected to agree transfer of versatile attacker