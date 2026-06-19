Xabi Alonso to Manchester City? (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Alvaro Carreras has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old is a target for Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. However, Chelsea could have an advantage over the other two clubs in the race for the defender.

Carreras has worked with Xabi Alonso, and the newly appointed Chelsea manager could play a key role in any potential move. According to Sports Boom, Real Madrid wants around €50 million for the defender. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea is prepared to break the Bank for him.

They have sanctioned Marc Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid, and they need to replace him properly. The 23-year-old defender could be a solid long-term investment. He played 28 league matches for Real Madrid last season and recorded five goal contributions. There is no doubt he has the quality to play in the Premier League. He will look to help defensively and create opportunities going forward.

On the other hand, Arsenal are keeping tabs on the player. They are already well-stocked in the defensive unit, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to invest in the 23-year-old. They should look to sign a quality midfielder and a couple of quality attackers instead.

Finally, Manchester United’s interest in the defender is hardly a surprise. They need a long-term alternative to Luke Shaw, and the 23-year-old Spanish defender could be ideal for them. He is young enough to improve further, and he’s already competing at a high level.

The asking price could be a problem for the Premier League club, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Real Madrid to be more reasonable with their demands.

With Cucurella joining the club, Carreras could be tempted to move on. He will be hoping to play regularly, and sitting on the bench at Real Madrid will not be a part of the plan.