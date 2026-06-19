Chelsea have a plan in place to sign Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso, and the deal could take an interesting twist with Nicolas Jackson potentially being offered as part of the package.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea have asked Juventus to consider including Jackson in negotiations after failing to match the Italian club’s asking price.

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Juventus value Cambiaso at around €40m, while Chelsea’s opening offer is believed to be closer to €27m-€28m.

That gap explains why a swap-style deal could become useful. Juventus are looking for a new centre-forward this summer, and Jackson could offer them a younger attacking option without needing to spend heavily in cash.

Why Chelsea want the Juventus star

Chelsea’s interest in Cambiaso makes plenty of sense.

The Italy international can play as a left-back, wing-back or even on the opposite flank, giving the Blues the kind of tactical flexibility they have often looked for in recent windows.

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After Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid, Chelsea need another reliable option on the left side of defence. Cambiaso is not just a defensive full-back either.

He is comfortable carrying the ball, stepping into midfield and supporting attacks, which would suit a team trying to play with more control and width.

Jackson could unlock the deal

Jackson’s future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain.

He spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich and has now returned to Chelsea, but there is no guarantee he will be central to the club’s plans moving forward.

For Juventus, he could be an attractive market opportunity. Football Italia also reports that the Bianconeri are looking at other striker options, including Alexander Sorloth and Randal Kolo Muani.

This is not a completed deal, but it is a clever idea from Chelsea. Instead of simply overpaying, they may try to use an expendable attacker to land a versatile defender who could immediately strengthen their squad.

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