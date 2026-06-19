Deal close: Wonderkid one step away from Arsenal move after agreeing terms

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly one step away from signing Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga, with confidence growing that a deal can be completed.



According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the 16-year-old winger has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal and wants to make the move to North London.

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All parties involved are believed to be optimistic that the transfer can be finalised.

That is a major statement from Arsenal, not because this is a signing for the starting XI immediately, but because it shows how aggressively the club are trying to secure elite young talent before rivals can move.

Monga, born in 2009, is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in English football and has already played senior football for Leicester.

Arsenal have been scouting Monga for some time

Monga is a left-sided attacker with pace, close control and confidence in one-v-one situations.

Transfermarkt lists him as a left winger, while the Premier League profile confirms he has already been involved at senior level.

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Reports from The Sun claim Arsenal have been locked in talks with Leicester over a deal that could be worth around £10m.

For a 16-year-old, that is a serious fee, but Arsenal clearly believe his ceiling is high enough to justify the gamble.

Arteta wants to invest in top future talent

This is exactly the kind of recruitment Arsenal have been trying to build under Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta.

The club already have Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman as examples of how young talent can be developed in the right environment.

Monga would not need to be rushed. He could grow through the academy, train with senior players and gradually earn opportunities if he adapts quickly.

Arsenal appear close to landing one of Leicester’s most exciting young players.

It may not be the biggest transfer of the summer, but it could become one of the smartest.

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