Tottenham Hotspur’s summer plans are growing more ambitious, with the club reportedly interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes as well as Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali.



According to journalist David Ornstein, Spurs are among the clubs keen on Fernandes, with their interest separate from their pursuit of Tonali.

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That is an important detail because it suggests Roberto De Zerbi is not simply choosing between the two midfielders. Instead, he appears to want a complete midfield reset.

De Zerbi’s influence is clear. The Italian coach wants players who can handle the ball under pressure, move possession quickly and give Spurs more control in central areas.

Fernandes fits that idea perfectly. He is young, technically sharp and has already shown he can cope with Premier League intensity despite West Ham’s difficult campaign.

Man United threat makes the race harder

The problem for Tottenham is competition.

Manchester United have also been strongly linked with Fernandes, and Old Trafford interest could make this a much more expensive race.

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West Ham are expected to demand a huge fee, with reports suggesting they value the Portugal midfielder at around £80m.

That figure is high, but it reflects both his potential and the fact that several clubs are watching him.

For Spurs, this is where timing matters. If they move quickly, they may be able to position themselves as a serious alternative to Man United.

If they wait too long, West Ham could use the competition to drive the price even higher.

Sandro Tonali chase shows real ambition

Tottenham’s pursuit of Tonali is even more complicated.

Newcastle do not want to lose one of their key midfielders cheaply, and a deal would likely require a massive fee.

Still, the fact Spurs are looking at both players says a lot about their ambition under De Zerbi. This is not just about adding depth.

It is about changing the entire personality of the midfield. Tottenham’s plan looks bold but difficult.

Fernandes would bring long-term technical quality, while Tonali would add elite-level authority.

If Spurs could land even one of them, it would be a major statement.

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