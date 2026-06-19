Fabrizio Romano issues latest update on rumours linking Micky van de Ven to Liverpool

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Tottenham have no plans to sell Micky van de Ven this summer, despite reported interest from Liverpool and Barcelona.



According to Fabrizio Romano, there is currently no move being planned to either club, with Spurs viewing the Dutch centre-back as a key part of their project under Roberto De Zerbi.

The message from North London appears clear: Van de Ven is not on the market.

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That will come as a major boost for Tottenham supporters.

After a difficult season, Spurs are trying to rebuild their identity under De Zerbi, and keeping their best defenders is just as important as signing new players.

Van de Ven’s pace, recovery defending and ability to carry the ball from the back make him almost tailor-made for a coach who wants to play aggressive, front-foot football.

Roberto De Zerbi sees him as essential

Van de Ven has already spoken positively about De Zerbi’s influence.

In an interview with Tottenham’s official website, he revealed that the Spurs boss told him: “I’m going to rely on you.” That quote says a lot about his importance.

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Liverpool have been linked with the defender before, while Barcelona have also been mentioned as admirers.

Football Insider previously reported that Tottenham were very reluctant to entertain offers, even with interest from top clubs.

Liverpool move for Dutchman denied

From Tottenham’s point of view, selling Van de Ven would make little sense.

Spurs have already been active in defense, with the club officially confirming the signing of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.

Tottenham’s position is firm, Van de Ven is central to De Zerbi’s plans, Liverpool and Barcelona are not expected to make progress, and Spurs want to build around him rather than cash in.

It may not be Tottenham’s Dutchman but Liverpool are targeting a move for a new centre-back, particularly after the departure of Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid, and they are expected to speed up their search soon.

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