(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig have turned down Liverpool’s sensational €100 million opening offer for teenage winger Yan Diomande.

The Premier League giants made an aggressive play to secure Europe’s most coveted young attacker, but the Bundesliga club has locked down negotiations, forcing the Reds to re-evaluate their strategy.

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Liverpool make shock €100m bid for Yan Diomande

Liverpool sent a shock €100 million offer for Yan Diomande, as confirmed by Sky Sports reporter Phillip Hinze.

The meticulously structured package consisted of a guaranteed €90 million fee up front, paired with an additional €10 million in performance-related add-ons.

?? Liverpool have made their first offer for Yan Diomande. The bid is close to €100m, including bonuses. The offer is worth approximately €90m plus €10m in add-ons. Leipzig have yet to respond, but they are expected to reject it. The offer is definitely not sufficient.… pic.twitter.com/GHbzLsujoB — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) June 18, 2026

New Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has identified the young Ivorian sensation as the perfect ultimate replacement for Mohamed Salah, who said goodbye to Anfield at the end of last season.

The Reds have already held productive background talks regarding the player’s personal terms and expect zero complications on Diomande’s side, provided they can successfully broker an agreement with his parent club.

Liverpool see opening offer for Diomande rejected

The blockbuster bid was quickly turned down by RB Leipzig, as initially reported by Sky Sports and subsequently reiterated by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Leipzig are desperate to keep the reigning Bundesliga Rookie of the Season at the Red Bull Arena for at least one more season and have already laid plans to offer the teenager an improved contract with a substantial salary increase.

As it stands, the €90m plus €10m valuation is deemed completely insufficient to force a sale.

??? Liverpool are set to come back soon with a better offer for Yan Diomande after seeing their €100m package rejected (90+10). Reds are already informed about Diomande’s personal terms and expect no complications there, provided a deal with RB Leipzig is agreed. So far,… https://t.co/vdmu4AyU2K pic.twitter.com/ActkuFIvMo — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) June 18, 2026

Leipzig seeking fee close to €120m amid PSG threat

With the initial approach dismissed, Leipzig are holding out for a fee much closer to €120 million as reported by Romano.

The German club believes his valuation could climb even higher depending on his ongoing breakout performances for the Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup.

? BREAKING: RB Leipzig turn down €100m proposal received from Liverpool for Yan Diomandé. RB Leipzig want more than €100m as still try to keep him — understand €120m could be the way… for now, based on WC performances too. Leipzig expect PSG and more clubs to join the… pic.twitter.com/mvdTKxZz8k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2026

Furthermore, Leipzig fully expect French champions PSG and other elite European heavyweights to cross paths in a multi-club bidding war, though the French giants have yet to submit a formal offer.

Could Liverpool break their transfer record yet again?

The audacious pursuit leaves many wondering if Liverpool are prepared to break the transfer record yet again.

Following recent mega-deals for Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, committing over €100 million for a teenager represents a staggering statement of intent.

This sort of pursuit is very unlike Liverpool, however, under Richard Hughes last summer, they have broken the transfer record twice.

Sky Germany reports that the Reds are not backing down and are set to come back soon with an improved offer to test Leipzig’s resolve.