Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been linked with the move away from Juventus this summer, and Manchester United are also interested in him. According to the Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport, Liverpool has reignited their interest in the player.

They wanted to sign the French international while he was in Ligue 1. Jurgen Klopp was keen on signing the player, but the move never really materialised. It seems that Liverpool is now prepared to bring him to the club.

They need more control, physicality and composure in the middle of the park. There is no doubt that the 25-year-old could be a handy option for them. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge as well. He has the technical attributes and physicality to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a very useful player for Liverpool.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League outfit can secure a reasonable deal with Juventus.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park as well. They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need better players at their disposal to do well in England and Europe.

Thuram has shown his quality in France and Italy. He will look to compete for trophies, and moving to the Premier League would be ideal. Liverpool and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world. It remains to be seen where he ends up.