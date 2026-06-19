Victor Munoz of CA Osasuna celebrates scoring his team's third goal. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Liverpool completed the €40 million signing of Victor Munoz from Osasuna yesterday.

The 22-year-old is currently away with the Spanish national team on World Cup duty, and he has picked up a muscle injury.

We have agreed a deal to sign Victor Munoz from Osasuna, subject to a successful work permit application and international clearance 😄 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 18, 2026

According to a report from Cadena Ser, the 22-year-old attacker was already recovering from a knock he had carried over from last season, but his recovery has been delayed after he picked up another muscle problem. The report states that it is unclear when the player will return to action and that he will be carefully monitored during that time.

“During the planned and individualized recovery process, an additional muscle injury has occurred that will delay his return to competition. His availability for the upcoming matches will depend on the evolution of his symptoms,” the RFEF medical team reported in a statement.

Munoz had an impressive season with Osasuna, registering 15 goal contributions across all competitions. The 22-year-old would have expected to make his mark in the World Cup with his country. He is an exciting young talent, and Spain could certainly use his explosive pace and flair from the flanks.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will certainly hope that the injury is not serious, and he can return to action quickly.

Liverpool are in desperate need of quality wide players, and they have decided to invest in the 22-year-old. He could be an important player for the club next season. The last thing the Premier League would need is for him to pick up an injury problem. Liverpool struggled with multiple injuries last season, and they will be hoping for better luck on that front this time around.