(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had an offer for Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig turned down.

They are hoping to sign the 19-year-old this summer and have presented a €100 million package. However, the German outfit has decided to turn down the proposal and is holding out for more.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool plans to return with an improved offer very soon. They are determined to get the deal done and believe that agreeing on personal terms with the player will not be a problem.

They are hoping to secure an agreement with his club now.

Diomande is one of the best young attacking players in the world right now, and he has been exceptional in the Bundesliga. He has registered 23 goal contributions across all competitions, and his numbers will only improve when he’s playing on a better team with better players.

It is no secret that Liverpool needs more quality on the flanks, and the African could add a new dimension to the attacking unit. He is exceptional at carrying the ball, taking on players, and beating them in one-on-one situations.

Liverpool have looked quite predictable in the final third last season, and they need some unpredictability. Someone like Diomande could transform them in the attacking unit.

They have already signed Victor Munoz to add more pace and flair in the final third, and the addition of Diomande could take their attack to the next level.

The young winger could be attracted to the idea of joining Liverpool as well. It would be a major step up for him. Regular exposure in the Premier League could accelerate his development.