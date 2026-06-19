(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the South Korean international defender, Kim Min-jae, from Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window.

According to Christian Falk on CF Bayern Insider, the player is ‘on the list’ of the Premier League club, but a move to Italy with Juventus seems more likely.

The 29-year-old struggled for regular opportunities with the German champions last season, and he needs to play more often. He made 25 appearances (1605 minutes) last term and will hope to play every week. He’s at the peak of his career, and the move to Manchester United could be an attractive option for him.

It is no secret that the Red Devils could use more depth in the defensive unit. They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need a deeper squad to do well in Europe and in the league.

The experienced South Korean could be a very handy option for them. He has shown his quality in Italy and Germany. He has the physicality for English football as well. Min-jae has been described as a “very powerful” player in the past.

This could be his final opportunity to join an elite club like Manchester United, and the player will certainly be tempted. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United make an official offer to get the deal done.

Juventus are also looking to sign the player, and a move to Italy seems more likely. He has played in Italy with Napoli, and he knows the league well. He will be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Juventus.

Manchester United certainly have more financial resources compared to the Italian club, and they have a more ambitious project as well. It remains to be seen what the defender decides.