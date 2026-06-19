Man United make it clear to Luke Shaw how he can continue his spell at Old Trafford

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly willing to keep Luke Shaw beyond his current contract, but only if the experienced left-back accepts a reduced salary.



According to The Sun, Shaw is entering the final year of his deal at Old Trafford, and his contract does not include an option for an extra season.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The 30-year-old currently earns around £200,000 per week, but United are not expected to offer the same level of wages if fresh talks take place.

That reflects a wider shift in United’s squad-building approach.

The club are trying to avoid carrying big wages for ageing players unless the terms are heavily performance-based or financially sensible.

Loyalty versus long-term planning

Shaw’s situation is not simple. On one hand, United are already looking for a long-term left-back, with the defender set to be 32 before the 2027-28 season begins.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That makes it logical for the club to plan ahead rather than wait until his decline becomes obvious.

On the other hand, Shaw gave United a major reminder of his value last season. He became only the fifth Man United player in the Premier League era to start all 38 league games in a single campaign.

After years of injury concerns, that level of availability was a big statement.

United’s official website confirmed in 2023 that Shaw signed a deal until 2027, while Sky Sports also covered that contract extension at the time.

Man United could offer Maguire-type deal to Shaw

If United decide to keep Shaw, the club may look at a structure similar to Harry Maguire’s recent renewal, lower guaranteed wages, with bonuses and performance clauses included.

That would be a fair compromise. Shaw remains one of United’s most experienced defenders and can still offer quality when fit, but the club also need to protect themselves financially.

This feels less like a decision about loyalty and more like a test of United’s new discipline.

Shaw may still have a role, but only on terms that suit the club’s future.

Plan B: Journalist confirms Man United plan in case Mateus Fernandes move fails