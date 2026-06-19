Man United could be offered the bargain opportunity to sign Khephren Thuram

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram as the Italian club prepare for a difficult summer after missing out on Champions League qualification.



According to Corriere dello Sport, United are keen on the France international, who could be available for around £35m.

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That price is interesting because it is not often that a midfielder of his age, profile and physical quality becomes available at a relatively reasonable fee.

Juventus are under financial pressure after finishing sixth in Serie A last season, a campaign that Reuters described as part of a major shake-up in Italian football.

Missing out on Champions League revenue has left the club needing to raise funds, and reports claim they must generate a capital gain of around £10m-£11m before the end of June.

The deal makes sense for Man United

For Man United, this could be a smart market opportunity.

The club need more legs, power and technical security in midfield. Thuram offers exactly that.

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He is strong in duels, carries the ball well and can help United become more athletic in central areas.

Juventus signed him from Nice in 2024 on a five-year contract until 2029, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

That means they are not desperate from a contract point of view, but the financial situation changes the picture.

Premier League preference boosts United

Al-Ahli are reportedly willing to meet Juventus’ valuation, but Thuram does not want to leave Europe.

He prefers a move to the Premier League, with United among the clubs interested.

That preference could be crucial. United have missed out on plenty of midfield targets in recent windows, but this one feels realistic if they move quickly.

Juventus’ need for cash and Thuram’s desire to stay in Europe may give United a genuine chance to land a powerful midfield upgrade.

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