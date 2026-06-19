Journalist confirms Man United plan in case Mateus Fernandes move fails

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United may have made Mateus Fernandes one of their main midfield targets, but the club are not putting all their hopes on one deal.



According to Ben Jacobs, United still have other options in mind if they fail to sign the West Ham United midfielder this summer.

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Speaking about the situation, Jacobs said:

“If they don’t get him, I still think there’s legs to the Carlos Baleba situation and keep an eye on Sander Berge, who’s another player that Manchester United have discussed in recent weeks.”

That gives a clear picture of United’s thinking. Fernandes remains the priority, but Old Trafford officials know West Ham’s asking price will not make the deal easy.

The Guardian has reported that West Ham value him at around £80m, despite the club’s relegation and financial pressure.

Why the Brighton option still appeals to Man United

Baleba would be a very different kind of target. The Brighton midfielder is powerful, aggressive and excellent at carrying the ball through pressure.

United have admired him before, and his profile fits the kind of athletic midfield rebuild the club have been trying to complete.

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The problem is Brighton. They rarely sell cheaply, especially when a young player has Premier League experience and long-term upside.

For that reason, Baleba may be just as difficult as Fernandes unless Brighton soften their stance.

Sander Berge offers a safer route

Berge would be the more experienced and possibly more affordable alternative.

The Fulham midfielder may not carry the same excitement as Fernandes or Baleba, but he would bring size, composure and Premier League know-how.

That could appeal to United if they decide they need a reliable midfield option rather than another expensive gamble.

Sky Sports previously reported that United had looked at Berge before his move to Fulham, so the interest is not new.

Man United’s midfield plan looks flexible. Fernandes is the headline target, but if West Ham refuse to lower their price, Baleba and Berge could quickly become serious Plan B options.

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