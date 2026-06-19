Premier League Fixtures 2026/27: Liverpool's tricky start, Arsenal's favourable schedule & more

A detailed view of the Premier League Trophy as it is displayed inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The 2026/27 Premier League campaign is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, 22 August 2026.

The fixtures for the upcoming Premier League campaign have now been released.

The season will conclude on Sunday, 30 May 2027, with all matches taking place at the same time, in line with tradition.

Compared to the previous season, the league will begin a week later. This adjustment has been made to ease pressure on players amid an increasingly packed international football schedule. The revised start date ensures an 89-day gap following the end of the prior season and allows 33 days after the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The season’s closing fixtures will take place one week before the UEFA Champions League final, which is set for Saturday, 5 June 2027.

Arsenal handed a favourable start

Premier League champions Arsenal have been handed a favourable start, and they will begin their title defence against the newly promoted side, Coventry City, at home.

On the other hand, Chelsea will begin their Premier League campaign with an away game against London rivals, Fulham.

Revealing our 2026/27 Premier League fixtures! 🔵🗓️ pic.twitter.com/gCEZWapiJy — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 19, 2026

Roberto De Zerbi has been handed a tricky start with his team facing Brentford away in their opening game and then Newcastle United at home.

It all starts here. Our 2026/27 Premier League fixtures have landed 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/Vey1eucCSo — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 19, 2026

Manchester United will be up against the newly promoted Hull City in their first game of the Premier League campaign.

Manchester united fixtures pic.twitter.com/MDwqaU4e2c — Mr Crazy (@Melchizedek2000) June 19, 2026

Manchester City will begin their season against Bournemouth at home before travelling away for a match against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool have been handed a tricky start to the Premier League campaign and they will take on Newcastle United away from home on opening day.

Liverpool handed a tough start

According to OPTA, Liverpool and Leeds United have been handed the joint-toughest start of any Premier League teams. After a disappointing season last year, Liverpool will look to bounce back strongly and newly appointed manager Andoni Iraola is set for a baptism of fire.