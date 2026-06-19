Romano issues definitive update on Man City interest in midfielder Elliot Anderson

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly growing increasingly confident of completing a deal for Elliot Anderson, with the transfer now moving into its final stages after weeks of behind-the-scenes work.



According to Fabrizio Romano, City believe they can get the agreement done, with a new round of talks expected to take place.

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If everything goes to plan, the England midfielder would undergo a medical in the United States before officially joining the club.

That detail is important because Anderson is currently involved with England at the World Cup, meaning any medical would likely need to be arranged around international commitments.

It also shows how far City have pushed the process. Clubs do not usually prepare medical plans unless there is real confidence that a deal can be finalised.

A statement midfield signing from Man City

City’s interest is easy to understand.

Anderson has become one of the most exciting English midfielders in the Premier League, combining energy, ball-carrying quality and maturity beyond his years.

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He is the type of player who can fit into a possession-heavy team while still adding bite and directness.

Earlier reports from The Guardian suggested Man City were already favourites for the midfielder despite Manchester United’s interest.

That makes this move feel like another example of City acting decisively when they identify a priority target.

Premier League giants are ready to rebuild midfield

For Man City, this is not just about adding depth.

The midfield has needed refreshing, especially with key players ageing or facing uncertain futures.

Anderson would bring a younger English core to the squad and could be developed into a long-term starter.

The fee is expected to be huge, but City clearly believe his ceiling justifies the investment.

In my opinion, this is the kind of signing that could look expensive now but smart in two or three years if he develops as expected.

The deal is not officially complete, but City are pushing hard, confidence is growing, and the next round of talks could prove decisive.

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