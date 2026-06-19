Man United have five-man attacker shortlist to support Šeško next season

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United are exploring several centre-forward options as they look to add another striker who can support and compete with Benjamin Šeško next season.



The Slovenian forward joined United from RB Leipzig in a major deal last summer in a package was worth €76.5m plus €8.5m in bonuses.

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However, United appear to believe they still need another proven attacking option to complete the rebuild.

Victor Osimhen is viewed as the dream target, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The problem is obvious: the Nigerian striker would cost a huge transfer fee, making him the most exciting but also the most difficult option on the list.

Cheaper and smarter alternatives considered

Because of that, United are also looking at more flexible options.

Jean-Philippe Mateta brings Premier League experience, physicality and reliability.

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He may not have the same star power as Osimhen, but he would be a practical signing who already understands English football.

Dusan Vlahovic is another interesting name because his Juventus future remains uncertain.

United could see him as a strong market opportunity.

He has the size, finishing ability and experience to give United a different type of threat.

Young forward Eli Junior Kroupi is also believed to be on the radar as a long-term investment.

He would not arrive as the finished product, but United have been trying to add younger players with high ceilings.

Man United have experienced attacker on their wishlist

Robert Lewandowski is perhaps the most surprising name on the list.

Polish legend has been tipped as a possible short-term option, especially because of the experience he could offer Šeško, as reported by talkSPORT.

United’s striker search looks less like a panic buy and more like a squad-balance decision.

They do not just need another goalscorer. They need the right profile, someone who can lift Šeško, add depth and make the attack more ruthless.

With Šeško largely expected to be the number one choice attacker, the Red Devils need someone who would have no issue in acting as the back-up option at times.

Talks ongoing: Man United have already laid groundwork to sign attacker from London club