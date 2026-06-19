Man United have started talks to sign West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks to sign West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville, with the club now ready to move seriously for one of the Premier League’s most wanted wide players.



According to journalist Nicolo Schira, United have offered the Dutch attacker a contract running until 2031, with an option to extend it until 2032.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That kind of proposal shows this is not just a short-term squad move. United clearly see him as a player who could become part of their long-term attacking rebuild.

The 24-year-old has been linked with several clubs this summer, especially after West Ham’s relegation increased the chances of key players leaving.

TEAMtalk has reported that United are looking at a potential £50m deal, while also considering a double raid involving midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Man United need a wide attacker this summer

United’s interest is easy to understand. Their attack needs more pace, unpredictability and one-v-one threat. Summerville offers all of that.

He can play from the left, drive at defenders and stretch teams in transition, qualities United have lacked too often in recent seasons.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

His World Cup involvement with the Netherlands has also helped raise his profile.

Strong performances on that stage could make West Ham’s valuation even firmer.

The Dutchman scored in his team’s first match of the World Cup, catching the attention of top Premier League clubs.

Rashford uncertainty adds extra importance

This move could also be linked to Marcus Rashford’s future.

The Sun has reported that any United move for Summerville may depend on what happens with

Rashford after Barcelona decided not to trigger their permanent option.

The Red Devils need more depth in their attack. After the signing of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko last summer, they are ready to invest more in versatile attackers and Summerville is exactly that.

The Dutchman can play on the left-wing as well as the right-wing, along with that he also has an eye for goal.

‘Hard-working’ Frenchman on Man United radar becomes available for transfer