Leandro Trossard of Arsenal scores against Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Mason Greenwood from Marseille during the summer transfer window, as per L’Equipe.

The 24-year-old has worked with Roberto De Zerbi during their time together at the French club, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for the north London club. However, it remains to be seen how the Tottenham fans react to the situation.

When Roberto De Zerbi was confirmed as the club’s manager, the Tottenham supporters’ group released a statement criticising the Italian manager’s public backing of Greenwood despite being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault during his time at Manchester United.

Greenwood has been outstanding for the French club, and he is valued at €80 million. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham is prepared to pay that kind of money for the player. He can operate on the flank as well as centrally. There is no doubt that he could solve Tottenham’s goal-scoring problem. However, the signing might not go down well with the fans.

On the other hand, Arsenal are monitoring his situation as well. They need to add more goals to the team, and a 24-year-old would be a handy option. He can operate in multiple attacking positions, and he will add some much-needed sharpness in the final third. Greenwood scored 26 goals last season and picked up 11 assists.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Tottenham decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal. The French outfit is under pressure to sell players in order to comply with FFP rules. The England attacker is currently the most prized asset at the French club, and therefore the club is ready to sanction his departure for a premium. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.