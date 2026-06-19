Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from SportsBoom, Newcastle will demand around £100 million for the Italian International. The asking price could be a huge problem for any club hoping to sign the player.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding in the Premier League, and he could be the ideal acquisition for them. They need someone who can protect the defensive unit and win the ball back for them in the middle of the park. The Italian is calm and composed with the ball at his feet as well.

The report claims that Arsenal are also interested in the Newcastle star, and that he would prefer to join them rather than Tottenham.

Tonali has immense respect for Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi, and they have already discussed the possibility of working together. However, the Newcastle star is still leaning towards a move to Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal come forward with an offer to him. They could use more defensive cover in the midfield, and the Italian could be an outstanding addition.

It is no surprise that he is interested in joining the Gunners. They won the Premier League title last season and reached the final of the UEFA Champions League. Tonali is at the peak of his career, and he will look to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. Arsenal is certainly better placed to provide him with that platform.

Tottenham have finished 17th in the league table in the last two seasons. They will need to do a lot of convincing if they want to bring in top-quality players like Tonali this summer.