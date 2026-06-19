Fans of Tottenham Hotspur wave small flags in the stands prior to a Premier League match (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Celtic attacker Benjamin Nygren.

According to Sports Boom, Tottenham are looking to add more cutting-edge in the final third, and they have identified the Swedish International as a target. Celtic will demand €30 million for the player, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham is prepared to break the Bank for him.

They have the financial muscle to get the deal done. Meanwhile, there have been initial contacts between Tottenham and the player regarding personal terms, and the player is willing to join them. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise a deal.

Nygren can operate in the central attacking midfield role as well as on the flanks. He will add goals and creativity to the Tottenham attack.

The north London club were quite mediocre going forward last season, and they need to improve in the attacking unit. The Swedish attacker could prove to be a wise decision. He’s at the peak of his career, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for him. He will look to make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old scored 21 goals in all competitions last season and picked up nine assists along the way. He will only improve with coaching and experience. At 24, there is plenty of room for improvement, and regular football in England could bring out the best in him. The €30 million investment could look like a bargain in future if he manages to adapt to the Premier League.

Tottenham have been quite active in the transfer market so far, making multiple signings. It remains to be seen whether they can improve the attacking unit before the window closes.