Djed Spence in action for Tottenham against Liverpool. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they were hoping to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, but the move seems unlikely. Therefore, they have decided to switch their attention towards the Crystal Palace star.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also interested in signing Wharton and have already held talks with the player’s representatives in recent weeks. Manchester United have been monitoring him for quite some time. The 21-year-old is one of the most talented young players in the Premier League, and he has all the tools to develop into a future star. There is no doubt that he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Tottenham.

Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly a huge admirer of the 21-year-old, and he believes that he has the technical ability and composure to control the tempo of the game and protect the defensive unit from the midfield. He has been hailed as “incredible”.

Crystal Palace will not want to lose a talented player like him, and they are likely to demand a premium. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham is prepared to break the Bank for him.

With Liverpool interested in signing the player, this could be a difficult move for Tottenham. Liverpool will be able to offer him Champions League football, and they have a more ambitious project. The 21-year-old midfielder could be attracted to the idea of joining them. Liverpool needs a specialist defensive midfielder, and Wharton would be the ideal investment. He could form a solid partnership with Ryan Gravenberch at the heart of the Liverpool midfield.

Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park as well, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the 21-year-old. They are looking to rebuild the midfield this summer, and someone like Wharton could be a game-changer for them.