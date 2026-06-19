Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected as he walks off the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on February 07, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Belgian midfielder Nathan De Cat.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are also interested in signing the 17-year-old Anderlecht midfielder.

The defensive midfielder is highly rated across Europe and has a bright future. He could cost around €40 million this summer. Both Premier League clubs have the financial muscle to pay the asking price, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal.

Tottenham need a quality defensive midfielder who can protect the back four and control the tempo of the game from the deep. De Cat is an excellent passer from the deep, and he will help recycle possession.

Similarly, Manchester United need a replacement for Casemiro. They have been linked with multiple defensive midfielders in recent weeks.

Even though the 17-year-old might not be ready to start every week in the Premier League, he could still be a useful first player for now. He has all the tools to develop into a future star with the right guidance, and he could prove to be an asset for both clubs. The asking price seems reasonable for a player with his potential, and he could justify the investment in the long term.

Both Tottenham and Manchester United will be exciting destinations for the young midfielder. However, he needs to choose his next club carefully. He should look to join a team with a clear pathway for his development, and he will also need first-team opportunities.

It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Clubs like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, and VfB Stuttgart are also keeping tabs on the youngster.