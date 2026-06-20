Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, and Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, interact prior to the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 03, 2026 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing PSG winger Bradley Barcola during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from The Independent, they are preparing an offer to sign the 23-year-old French international. The player is currently away on International duty with France, and the move might have to wait until the end of the World Cup.

Barcola struggled to get regular opportunities at PSG last season, and he needs to leave to play more often.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta is determined to improve his attacking unit. Arsenal are looking at multiple attacking players this summer, including Julian Alvarez and Morgan Rogers as well. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done.

They will face competition from Liverpool for Barcola. The 23-year-old French attacker could be an excellent long-term acquisition for both clubs. He will add pace, flair, and goals to the team.

Despite not playing regularly, he registered 20 goal contributions for PSG last season. He scored a delightful goal for France against Senegal in the World Cup. There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes for Premier League football, and the opportunity to move to England will be exciting for him as well. He will look to play regularly and compete at a high-level. Arsenal and Liverpool can provide him with that platform.

It remains to be seen whether PSG is prepared to sanction his departure.

The 23-year-old is still quite young, and he will only improve with regular opportunities. He could develop into a star for Arsenal or Liverpool.

Liverpool needs more quality on the flanks, especially after the departure of Mohamed Salah. Cody Gakpo has also been linked with an exit.