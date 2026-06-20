Arsenal are interested in signing PSG winger Bradley Barcola during the summer transfer window.
According to a report from The Independent, they are preparing an offer to sign the 23-year-old French international. The player is currently away on International duty with France, and the move might have to wait until the end of the World Cup.
Barcola struggled to get regular opportunities at PSG last season, and he needs to leave to play more often.
On the other hand, Mikel Arteta is determined to improve his attacking unit. Arsenal are looking at multiple attacking players this summer, including Julian Alvarez and Morgan Rogers as well. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done.
They will face competition from Liverpool for Barcola. The 23-year-old French attacker could be an excellent long-term acquisition for both clubs. He will add pace, flair, and goals to the team.
Despite not playing regularly, he registered 20 goal contributions for PSG last season. He scored a delightful goal for France against Senegal in the World Cup. There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes for Premier League football, and the opportunity to move to England will be exciting for him as well. He will look to play regularly and compete at a high-level. Arsenal and Liverpool can provide him with that platform.
It remains to be seen whether PSG is prepared to sanction his departure.
The 23-year-old is still quite young, and he will only improve with regular opportunities. He could develop into a star for Arsenal or Liverpool.
Liverpool needs more quality on the flanks, especially after the departure of Mohamed Salah. Cody Gakpo has also been linked with an exit.
Rogers is worth £80m after add ons as Villa are under pressure to sell or risk breaching financial rules for an excessive wage bill according to some media reviews. Not sure if this is true or that the player wishes to improve his major trophy chances.
But I don’t understand why Alvarez is worth more than £80m, seeing as he is two years older than when ManC115 sold him for £82m and has an average 20 goal a season tally at best, a good goal tally, but not exactly elite if comparing the English league to the Spanish league in difficulty to score goals.
However, Both players mentioned would be good Arsenal additions, but at the right price not the inflated ridiculous ones advertised.
Their is so much choice out their with only small differences in ability between the players mentioned, but their is ridiculous huge differences in prices from clubs that really don’t want to sell.
The big teams in Europe like PSG are looking at forwards that have high STATs, but are also able to put in the defensive work from the front.
So we are talking about strong Athletic and energetic non lazy forwards, not the lazy ones that don’t think they have to defend or at least close defenders down from the front.
The bench mark for Arsenal regarding work rate in closing down defenders is Rice and Oderguard, who has to encourage the other players late in the game to keep going.
We need those work rate type of players but with a high goal involvement STATs.
This is to help us keep up with the European giants energy levels, which we see higher than ours, in the likes of high energy technically gifted PSG.
This was shown where we had successfully soaked up their 80% pressure with skillful defending but with the likes of Saka having to mainly defend but not able to also attack, and gave little going forward but was exceptional in covering our defence, not his fault as our whole team had to defend well.
We need more risk taking energy players that can both defend and attack at higher pressure work rate games. Technically is not enough in the new modern game at the European level, where we have to rely on our world class defensive genius.
The forward energy profile mentioned above with the Value for money type player, is the best option to take for Arsenal, as this seems to be PSGs new policy that’s proven to work and is the template to follow for Arsenal to improve of their defense to attack profile.
Their are so many players to choose from that can improve this great Arsenal team with the right work rate/technical player profile that’s selling at a fair reasonable price.
Is the player the right high energy technically gifted profile.
Is he consistent, and how many bad days does he have.
Is his STATs high and consistent.
Is he Value for money.
Is he better than what we have in his position.