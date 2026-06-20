Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Tottenham. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with the move for Julian Alvarez in recent months.

They are hoping to sign the 26-year-old Atletico Madrid striker, and El Chiringuito have now claimed that they already have an agreement in place with the La Liga club. Apparently, Atletico Madrid will receive €50 million along with Viktor Gyokeres as part of the deal.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. There is no doubt that Arsenal need more quality in the attacking unit, and Alvarez would be an exceptional acquisition. He is a world-class striker, and he has consistently shown his quality with Atletico Madrid. He has previously impressed in the Premier League with Manchester City.

Alvarez is a key player for club and country, and he could transform Arsenal’s attack. They need someone who can find the back of the net regularly and create opportunities for his teammates. The 26-year-old could be the ideal forward for Arsenal. He scored 20 goals and picked up nine assists last season.

Gyokeres joined Arsenal last summer, and he has scored 21 goals in all competitions. However, his overall football ability leaves a lot to be desired. His link-up and technical ability are quite mediocre, and Alwar would certainly be a huge upgrade.

If they can sign the player for €50 million, along with the Swedish international, it could prove a wise move for Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if they can wrap up the move quickly. The player is currently away on World Cup duty with Argentina, and it is assumed that any move will have to wait until the tournament ends.

Arsenal will look to defend their Premier League crown next season, and signings like Alvarez could take them to another level.