Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans after a Premier League match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Morgan Rogers has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are interested in signing the 23-year-old England international, and there were reports that he could cost over £100 million. However, recent reports from Sky Sports (h/t Standard) claim that Aston Villa are prepared to be more reasonable with their demands. They could sell the player for a fee close to £80 million.

The development will come as a boost for Arsenal, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. Mikel Arteta is reportedly a huge admirer of the playmaker, and Rogers would be a dream signing for him. Arsenal certainly have the financial resources to afford £80 million, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

They need more creativity and goals in the midfield, and the 23-year-old could be the ideal investment for them. He can operate in the attacking midfield role as well as on the flanks. He will help open up opportunities for his teammates and score goals. Rogers scored 14 goals and picked up 12 assists last season.

The opportunity to play for the Premier League champions could be exciting for the England international as well. He has consistently shown his quality with the West Midlands club, and he has helped them in the UEFA Europa League. This is the right time for him to take the next step and join a club where he can win the league title and the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring his situation. Rogers has the ability to improve most teams in the country, and whoever signs him will have a future star on their hands.