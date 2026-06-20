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Chelsea are interested in signing Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus during the summer transfer window.

They have sold Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, and they need to replace the international defender. They have identified the 26-year-old Italian as a target, and they have already opened talks with Juventus regarding a potential move.

According to reports via the Standard, Chelsea have offered £28 million to sign the defender. Juventus are holding out for more, and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can finalise an agreement. Apparently, a potential makeweight option has been discussed between the two clubs, and Nicolas Jackson could be a part of the deal.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Jackson is unwanted at Chelsea, and he needs to sort out his long-term future. The move to Juventus could be an excellent option for him. The Italian club is in desperate need of a quality striker, and Jackson could step up and fill that void.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and regular game time in Italy could help him rediscover himself. The Senegal International will be desperate to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football once again.

Meanwhile, Cambiaso has shown his quality in Italy, and he has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League as well. He could be a player for Chelsea and help them at both ends of the park.

The defender is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to move to the Premier League. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies in the coming seasons.