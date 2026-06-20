Enzo Fernandez update: The latest on Chelsea midfielder's stance over Real Madrid

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea could face another major transfer storyline this summer, with Enzo Fernández reportedly determined to join Real Madrid if the opportunity appears.



According to journalist Matteo Moretto, the Argentina international is extremely keen on a move to the Bernabeu and continues to position himself as a possible signing for the Spanish giants.

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Yahoo Sports has also relayed Moretto’s claim that Fernández has been offering himself to Madrid frequently.

That is a strong stance from the player, but the situation is not as simple as desire alone. Real Madrid admire him, but they currently have other priorities in the market.

ESPN has reported that Madrid are looking at midfield options, with Fernández one of the names discussed internally rather than a deal already at an advanced stage.

🚨 BREAKING: Enzo Fernández wants to join Real Madrid NO MATTER WHAT. He is FULLY CRAZY about joining. Real Madrid currently have OTHER priorities. @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/3V9EHE0dxc — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 19, 2026

Chelsea still control the situation

Chelsea remain in a strong position. Fernández is tied to a long-term contract after arriving from Benfica in January 2023 in a British-record transfer.

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That contract gives the Blues serious leverage. Even if the player wants Madrid “no matter what”, Chelsea do not need to accept a low offer or rush into talks.

Reports from The Sun have suggested Chelsea would demand a fee above £120m, which makes this a very expensive operation.

Desire alone may not be enough

From Real Madrid’s point of view, waiting makes sense. They have already been busy this summer, including the signing of Marc Cucurella from Chelsea.

For Fernández, the dream is clear. For Chelsea, the message should be just as clear: if Madrid want him, they must pay elite money.

This is a transfer desire more than a completed negotiation. Fernández wants Madrid badly, but Madrid’s priorities and Chelsea’s valuation could still slow everything down.

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