(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are not working on a deal to sign Mason Greenwood this summer, despite recent reports linking the Marseille forward with a move to North London.



According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are not currently pursuing the former Manchester United attacker, and there is no active negotiation taking place.

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That update will bring clarity after speculation suggested Roberto De Zerbi could look to reunite with a player he previously worked with in France.

The rumour always felt like one that needed caution.

Tottenham are trying to build a fresh project under De Zerbi, and their recruitment focus appears to be on midfield reinforcements, defensive upgrades and younger long-term targets rather than a move as sensitive and complicated as this one.

Links started due to Greenwood-De Zerbi connection

Greenwood enjoyed a productive spell at Marseille under De Zerbi, which naturally led to claims that Tottenham might explore a deal following the Italian coach’s arrival.

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FourFourTwo had previously reported that De Zerbi admired the forward’s footballing qualities.

However, admiration from a previous manager does not always translate into a transfer plan.

Tottenham’s stance appears firm: there is no move being worked on at this stage.

Tottenham have other priorities in the market right now

This is important because Spurs have several other issues to solve.

The club have been linked with midfielders such as Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, while defensive decisions around players like Luka Vušković also remain part of the summer agenda.

Cartilage Free Captain also reported that Tottenham sources have dismissed the Greenwood rumours, reinforcing the idea that this story is not one to take seriously right now.

The message is simple, Tottenham are not pursuing Greenwood.

De Zerbi may know the player well, but Spurs’ current transfer strategy is moving in a different direction.

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