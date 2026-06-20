Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones agrees person terms with European giants

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool could soon face a major decision over Curtis Jones, with Inter Milan expected to hold direct talks with the Reds next week in an attempt to reach an agreement.



According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Jones remains Inter’s main midfield target this summer.

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The Serie A giants have already agreed personal terms with the player over a contract running until 2031 and are now waiting for Liverpool to give the green light.

That puts pressure on Liverpool. Jones is a homegrown player, an academy graduate and someone who has delivered important performances in recent seasons.

But his future has become uncertain, especially with his contract situation now entering a sensitive stage.

Liverpool valuation of Jones remains key

Inter have been circling for some time. The Guardian previously reported that the Italian club were ready to renew their interest as Jones entered the final year of his Liverpool deal.

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Meanwhile, This Is Anfield reported that Inter’s opening bid was around €20m, which was below Liverpool’s valuation.

Liverpool are believed to want closer to £35m, and that is understandable.

Jones is still only 25, has Premier League and European experience, and counts as a valuable homegrown player in squad registration terms.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called Jones an ‘incredibly skilled‘ player.

A sale could help fund rebuild

The difficult part for Liverpool is balance. New manager Andoni Iraola is reshaping the squad, and sales may be needed to help fund further moves.

If Jones is not guaranteed a key role, cashing in now could make financial sense rather than risking a free exit later.

However, selling him would also remove a player who understands the club and offers tactical flexibility in midfield.

That is why this deal cannot be treated as a simple profit opportunity.

Inter are pushing, personal terms are reportedly agreed, and Liverpool’s answer is the only thing missing.

The next round of talks could decide whether a long-serving academy product begins a new chapter in Italy.

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