Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are hoping to sign the player, but have had a €100 million offer rejected. They are still keen on signing the 19-year-old, and they are expected to return with an improved offer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the German club is unwilling to sanction his departure this summer and hopes to tie him down to a new deal with a release clause. They would be prepared to let him live in the summer of 2027.

However, Liverpool considers him a “top target” and is prepared to get the deal done. Romano claims that the player is “really tempted” to make a move this summer. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince the German club with an attractive offer.

€100 million is a lot of money for an unproven talent, but the market is inflated for promising young players, and they will have to improve the offer in order to get the deal done.

It is no secret that Liverpool needs more quality on the flanks and the 19-year-old could transform them in the attack. He is exceptional at taking on defenders and beating them in one-on-one situations. He will add pace, flair and technical ability in the wide areas. Diomande has 23 goal contributions for Leipzig this past season.

Mohamed Salah has left the club, and they need to replace them properly. The Ivory Coast international could be the ideal long-term replacement for the club legend.